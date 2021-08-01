Big ideas welcome: Moline seeks public input on future of downtown

Share what developments you'd like to see in the I-74 Corridor at one of two in-person and virtual meetings or via an online survey.

MOLINE, Ill. — With the demolition of the old I-74 Bridge to make room for the new bridge, Moline got the opportunity redesign its downtown area, and it wants your help doing so.

The City of Moline and Renew Moline invite the public to provide input on the future of the I-74 Corridor. Offer up your opinion at one of two in-person and virtual meetings or via an online survey.

The goal of the meetings and survey is to get an idea of what projects are important to the community and how the city can enhance those public areas.

Renew Moline will lead the input sessions and discuss opportunities presented in the Urban Land Institute Advisory Panel's 2021 report on how to revitalize the city. The report provides "big ideas" for creating a riverfront park and flourishing the new Mill Town Neighborhood, which is near the area once dominated by the I-74 bridge access. Some ideas include adding new water features, a zipline, a dog park, bike trails or residential lofts to the area.