A fire broke out in downtown Kewanee at just after 4 p.m., calling fire crews to the scene.

The fire came out of a business on Tremont street near People's National Bank, sending a large amount of smoke pillowing into the town's blue sky. It has not yet been confirmed what building housed the flames.

Fire crews are still at the scene. Information on how the blaze began, as well as total damage and potential injuries is not yet known.