Davenport prepares for Icestravaganza with 36,000 pounds of ice

About half-a-dozen ice sculptors will turn 36,000 pounds of ice into over a hundred sculptures this week for this weekend's event.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — The City of Davenport is preparing for the 11th annual Icestravaganza on Jan. 13-15; a Downtown Davenport Partnership event that is estimated to bring in more than 10,000 visitors.

On Monday, Jan. 9, more than 36,000lbs of ice was delivered to the Freighthouse Farmer's Market parking lot where, throughout the week, about half-a-dozen ice sculptors will work to transform the slabs of ice into works of art.

"We have probably around five or six carver's that come in — some are local, and some are from the outside of a region," Downtown Davenport Partnership Director Jason Gilliland told News 8's Collin Riviello.

Gilliland says the carvers will collectively create over 100 ice sculptures that will then sit in the Freighthouse Farmer's Parking lot for visitors to see. But in order to make the deadline, Gilliland adds that the weather has to cooperate.

"The sun is probably our biggest enemy. Just that sunlight really kind of breaks down that ice. And so we just tried to keep everything covered as much as possible. So we have a lot of tarps and blankets and different things that we throw on top of them. And if the conditions aren't good during the day, they'll come in after the sun goes down, and they'll carve at night."

The Icestravaganza will start Friday night at 5 p.m. and run through Sunday night until 10 p.m. Free hot chocolate and a fire pit to keep warm will be offered all three days of the event.

Live ice carving demonstrations will happen Saturday between 3-5 p.m. and will be livestreamed on Downtown Davenport's Facebook Page. And if you can't make it then, you can attend the Afterglow Party between 6-8 p.m. later that day where another live ice carving will take place with black lights.

The event is free for anyone to attend and will be located at 420 W River Dr. in the Freight House Farmer's Market parking lot and LeClaire Park.

