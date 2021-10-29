Road closures, parking spots, and routes for 2021 downtown Davenport Halloween parade

Here's everything you need to know for Davenport's first evening Halloween parade since 2014.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — With downtown Davenport's Halloween parade returning on Saturday, here's everything you'll want to know this weekend.

The festivities start at 6:30 p.m. from 3rd Street and Perishing Avenue, and will loop around Ripley Street before ending near 2nd and Iowa Streets.

Beginning at 4 p.m. the Redstone and River Center parking ramps are accessible via Brady Street only, and will be free of charge from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The City of Davenport encourages people to use both of those ramps because the Harrison Street parking ramp will not be available after 4 p.m. There will also be several free parking lots south of River Drive.

Downtown Davenport Halloween parade routes, road closures, parking spots:

Parade-designated restrooms will be located in the lower level of the Harrison street parking ramp and on the north side of the RiverCenter.

Many downtown businesses open before, during, and after the parade.

The City of Davenport says they expect over 60 entries in this year's nighttime parade, including a mix of youth groups, businesses, and school-based organizations. Non-profits will also travel on parade routes with decorated floats, vehicles of all sizes, and a variety of costumes.