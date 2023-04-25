Sandbags can only do so much; Davenport businesses reminding public that they are open despite road closures

Ruby's co-owner Chris Torres & Lopiez's co-owner Andrew Lopez say road closures does not mean their doors will be closed.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — With river levels rising, Lopiez co-owner Andrew Lopez says he's keeping a close eye on the water.

"A lot of our concerns are just getting people down here to the store," Lopez said. "We want to continue providing pizza and make money to keep our people around and continue our business here in Davenport."

Lopiez first opened in 2019, the same year when the city saw the Mississippi River reach 22.64 feet, causing flooding. From that, Lopez says they've done some learning.



"Back in 2019, we didn't have many employees, but now that we do, we are trying to do anything we can to protect them," Lopez said.

The restaurant alongside their neighbor, Ruby's is setting up barriers and sandbags around the establishment.

"We started this earlier than before," Ruby's co-owner Chris Torres said. "We are taking all the precautions that we need to be ready."

Torres said the 2019 flood caused his restaurant to be closed for three months. He says he hopes people will continue to support downtown Davenport businesses during this difficult period.

"Downtown Davenport still needs everyone," Torres said. "We have families and employees that we need to take care of and that starts with our community. We love being part of this community and I know that we will see that support."

"If we don't have any business and we have no money coming in, it makes it hard on all of us," Lopez said. "We need to support each other during this, that's how we are able to make it."

Both owners say business has remained the same despite the road closures near them. Both plan on creating special deals during the flood, in hopes to bring more people.