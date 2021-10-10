Iowa's GOP leaders stand by Trump as he repeats false claims

Sen. Chuck Grassley praised Trump as he introduced him by noting there was “a great crowd honoring a great president of the United States.”

DES MOINES, Iowa — Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley and Gov. Kim Reynolds have embraced Donald Trump’s return to Iowa.

They stood by the former president at a rally in Des Moines as he repeated his false claims of voter fraud and a stolen election to a crowd of thousands.

Grassley praised Trump as he introduced him by noting there was “a great crowd honoring a great president of the United States.”

Trump officially endorses Chuck Grassley’s re-election campaign pic.twitter.com/eEDuKtgNfz — Carson J.S. Reichardt (@Carson_JSR) October 10, 2021

Neither Grassley nor Reynolds made any reference to Trump’s post-presidency, during which he has continued to lie about the results and urge Republicans to conduct “audits” of the vote counts. Grassley and Reynolds are both seeking reelection next year.