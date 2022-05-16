Crews rescue dog from East Moline structure fire

EAST MOLINE, Ill. — A handful of fire departments rescued a dog from a house fire Monday afternoon in East Moline.
Crews responded around 4:30 p.m. in the 300 block of 20th Street for a structure fire. Firefighters on scene said smoke was seen coming from the basement of a home that had previously served as the Mt. Zion Church.
No one was home at the time, but a dog was rescued unharmed, according to officials.
The cause of the fire is unknown and the incident remains under investigation.
