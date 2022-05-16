Crews rescue dog from East Moline structure fire

Crews rescued the dog from a building in the 300 block of 20th Street in East Moline.

EAST MOLINE, Ill. — A handful of fire departments rescued a dog from a house fire Monday afternoon in East Moline.

Crews responded around 4:30 p.m. in the 300 block of 20th Street for a structure fire. Firefighters on scene said smoke was seen coming from the basement of a home that had previously served as the Mt. Zion Church.

No one was home at the time, but a dog was rescued unharmed, according to officials.

The cause of the fire is unknown and the incident remains under investigation.