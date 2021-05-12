Iowa DNR investigating fatal incident that left one hunter dead

The identity of the person killed has not been released.

MARION COUNTY, Iowa — The Iowa Department of Natural Resources says its officers responded to a fatal hunting incident Satuday, December 4th, 2021 in Marion County.

The DNR says their conservation officers responded around 2:45 pm near Lake Red Rock. The DNR says a hunter was fatally struck during a deer drive by a round believed to be fired from a member of a large hunting party.

The investigation into the hunting related shooting is on-going at this time. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is assisting in the investigation.

The Iowa DNR wants to remind hunters of the following safety tips: