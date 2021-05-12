Iowa DNR investigating fatal incident that left one hunter dead

MARION COUNTY, Iowa — The Iowa Department of Natural Resources says its officers responded to a fatal hunting incident Satuday, December 4th, 2021 in Marion County.
The DNR says their conservation officers responded around 2:45 pm near Lake Red Rock. The DNR says a hunter was fatally struck during a deer drive by a round believed to be fired from a member of a large hunting party.
The investigation into the hunting related shooting is on-going at this time. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is assisting in the investigation.
The Iowa DNR wants to remind hunters of the following safety tips:
- Treat every firearm as if it is loaded.
- Always keep the muzzle pointed in a safe direction.
- Know your intended target and its surroundings.
- Do not touch the trigger of the gun until you're ready to shoot.