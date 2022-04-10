Dixon school shooter to be sentenced Tuesday

In May 2018, Milby brought a 9mm handgun to graduation practice and got into a shootout with school resource officer Mark Dallas, who injured Milby with two shots.

DIXON, Ill. — Matthew Milby, the Dixon man who pleaded guilty to opening gunfire during a high school graduation practice in 2018, will appear in court for his sentencing at 9 a.m. on Tuesday at the Lee County Courthouse.

In May 2018, Milby brought a 9mm handgun to graduation practice and got into a shootout with school resource officer Mark Dallas, who injured Milby with two shots. Milby, now 23, also shot at a teacher, Andrew McKay.

The court hearings for this case have been watched closely by community members and victims, one victim said the incident could have been a mass school shooting.

Milby first plead not guilty to the charges against him and he was deemed unfit for trial. In 2020 a judge ruled Milby was fit to stand trial. In June 2022 Milby changed his plea to guilty and in return, the court dropped his attempted murder charge.

The Lee County States Attorney, Charles Boonstraw, says Milby will be sentenced for two charges of aggravated discharge of a firearm. The sentence for the charge against Dallas is 10-45 years and for McKay is from 6-30 years.

Prosecutors will argue that Milby should be sentenced to a minimum of 16 years for the two charges.