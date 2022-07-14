Dixon school shooter pleads guilty, to be sentenced in October

DIXON, Ill. — The man accused of opening fire at a Dixon High School graduation practice has pleaded guilty in court and is ready to be sentenced in the fall.
Local outlets, such as WTVO and Sauk Valley Media, report that on Thursday, June 14, Matthew Milby plead guilty to charges of aggravated discharge of a firearm toward a police officer and aggravated discharge of a firearm in a school.
His sentencing is scheduled for October 4.
Reportedly, the guilty plea was made in exchange for a dismissal of the other charges against him, including attempted murder.
In May 2018, he, then a student of Dixon High School, brought a 9mm handgun to graduation practice and go into a shootout with school resource officer Mark Dallas, who injured Milby with two shots.
Milby has been in Department of Human Services custody since May 2021 after being deemed unfit for trial twice, in 2018 and 2019, due to mental illness reported by his defense attorney.