Dixon PD, Carroll Cty. Sheriff's Office temporarily without communications

Multiple agencies, including Dixon PD and Carroll County Sheriff's Office faced a phone/internet outage beginning on Sunday.

DIXON, Ill. — Multiple law enforcement agencies around the Quad City area are facing different communications outages that started on Sunday.

On March 6, the Dixon Police Department and Carrol County Sheriff's Office released posts announcing that they were facing communications outages, saying that their phone lines and/or internet were down.

Dixon PD is currently without phone and internet, while Carroll County SO is only missing its phone line.

Dixon PD says that if you can't reach the the department through its non-emergency number for the duration of the outage, you can call (815) 284-6631, and for 911, call call (815) 677-2068.