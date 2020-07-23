Dixon man arrested after alleged DCFS bomb threat

"The threat made by Garcia was apparently over an ongoing DCFS investigation."

Darrius M. Garcia, 30, of Dixon, was arrested for disorderly conduct after police say he called in a bomb threat to the Sterling DCFS office.

According to Sterling police, Garcia called the DCFS Sterling Office and "conveyed he was in the parking lot, had a bomb, and was going to blow them up."

DCFS received the call around 3:53 P.M. Responding officers cordoned off and searched the area and parking lot without finding Garcia, or his car.

Later that same day around 4:34 P.M., Sterling police received a call of an intoxicated Hispanic man walking in the area of East End Shell or 2412 E. Lincolnway.

Officers located the man, identified him as Garcia, and took him in custody.