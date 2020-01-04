Dispute between people in cars leads to shooting, woman hurt

Davenport Police say a woman was taken to the hospital after a shooting.

Officers say a shooting took place just after 10 p.m. Tuesday, March 31, at the intersection of 6th Street and Oak, near Smart Intermediate School, on the west side of the city.

The woman was taken to Genesis East for non-life threatening injuries. Police say the shooting happened due to a dispute between people in two different vehicles. After the shots were fired, both vehicles fled the scene.

Police were able to talk to the victim of the shooting, but they have not gotten in touch with the people in the vehicle where the shots were fired from. They say the vehicle is a white sports car, possibly a Dodge with black stripes.