First dispensary in Moline set to open, second in Quad Cities

Terrace Cannabis is located on Avenue of the Cities just off I-74.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MOLINE, Ill. — A new cannabis dispensary is set to have its grand opening on Friday, July 28. A ribbon cutting will be at 2 p.m., hosted by the City of Moline.

Terrace Cannabis is located in the old Aldi grocery store building at 2727 Avenue of the Cities, right off I-74.

It's the second cannabis dispensary to open on the Illinois side of the Quad Cities. Nature's Treatment of Illinois is currently open in Milan.

The store will be open Monday through Wednesday 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Thursday through Saturday 7 a.m. to 8:45 p.m. and Sundays 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Walk-ins are welcome along with online ordering for quicker pickup.