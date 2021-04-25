Disaster training resumes in East Moline

The Lutheran Early Response Team began training for early response teams for the first time since the pandemic.

EAST MOLINE, Ill. — Volunteers began to prepare for moments of crisis in the Quad cities during disaster training for The Lutheran Early Response Team.

The group is made up of volunteers, who deploy to natural disaster sites.

Another congregation in East Moline conducted disaster training back in 2016. Three days later a tornado hit the town: an event not easily forgotten.

"There were a lot of people who had never deployed before they were a lot of inexperienced, but very enthusiastic people. Oh my gosh, we learned about this you know that sort of thing and it was great to have them put their new skills into practice, and give them the chance," said the District Disaster Response Chair, Cynthia Steinwedel.

Cynthia has led disaster training since 20 and deployed to disaster sites over 14 times.

But the demand for help recently went down, making the sudden halt I feel like the silence before a storm.

"There's been so many floods and things that have happened in march and so I get a little nervous in the springtime, but we were unfortunately we had to stop training last year because of the pandemic."