Burlington area receives state disaster proclamation after record rainfall

DES MOINES COUNTY, Iowa — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has issued a disaster proclamation for Des Moines County after the area experienced record rainfall during severe weather starting on Aug. 4, 2023.

The storm system brought damaging winds, straight-line winds, heavy rains, flash flooding, hail, and thunderstorms, resulting in "significant damage to public and private property and power outages resulting from downed power lines and poles."

Clouds dumped a record 6.14" of rain in Burlington on Aug. 5, smashing the previous daily record of 2.03" in 1903.

According to a release from the Office of the Governor, the proclamation activates the Iowa Individual Assistance Grant Program and the Disaster Case Advocacy Program.

The grant program provides grants of up to $5,000 for households with incomes up to 200 percent of the federal poverty level. Receipts are required for expenses related to storm recovery, such as home or car repairs, clothing, food, and temporary housing.

The grant application and instructions are available on the Iowa Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management website by clicking here. Potential applicants have 45 days from the date of the proclamation to submit a claim.

The Disaster Case Advocacy Program addresses serious disaster-related needs. Disaster case advocates work with clients to coordinate services and resources to address disaster-related unmet needs, build a recovery plan, and access available resources. There are no income eligibility requirements for this program; it closes 180 days from the date of the governor's proclamation.

To sign up for that program, contact your local Community Action Agency by clicking here.