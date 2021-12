DirecTV experienced a system failure at one of its signal processing facilities Thursday morning, Dec. 9 that has interrupted the signal to WQAD News 8.

MOLINE, Ill. — DirecTV is currently having technical issues at one of their signal processing facilities.

This is impacting WQAD's signal on the DirecTV system, causing outages for users.

We have spoken with DirecTV operations and the company is working diligently to resolve the problem as quickly as possible. We're sorry for any inconvenience the disruption in service has caused.