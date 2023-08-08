x
Dinkins waives right to jury trial, just as jury selection was set to begin Tuesday

The case will now be decided by a judge in a Scott County courtroom.

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Just as jury selection was set to begin at the Linn County courthouse in Cedar Rapids on Tuesday, Henry Dinkins and his defense team waived their right to a jury trial.

That means the case will now go back to a Scott County judge to make a singular decision from the bench.

The case will now be addressed by Judge Henry Latham at the Scott County Courthouse on Thursday, Aug. 10 at 1 p.m.

Dinkins stands accused of murdering 10-year-old Breasia Terrell in July 2020.

In a bench trial, there is no jury. A judge will evaluate all the evidence and make a finding, not a verdict.

This is a breaking news story. News 8 will update this news story as more information is made available. Download our app and subscribe to our YouTube channel for updates.  

