Man dies after being trapped in grain bin in DeWitt

The man's identity is being withheld pending notification of his family, according to Clinton County Sheriff Bill Greenwalt.

DEWITT, Iowa — A man has died after being trapped in a grain bin near DeWitt Wednesday evening, according to the Clinton County Sheriff's Office.

At 7:15 p.m. Wednesday, the sheriff's office and DeWitt Fire Department responded to a report of a man trapped inside a partially filled grain bin at 2073 320th Ave.

DeWitt Fire and several other crews from neighboring jurisdictions were able to pull the man out of the grain, however, he died as a result of being trapped inside.

