2nd missing ISU crew member's body found in lake Monday morning

Three students returned safely ashore. Iowa State University is not yet releasing the names of the other two students.

HAMILTON COUNTY, Iowa — The search for a missing Iowa State student ended mid-morning on Monday at Little Wall Lake in Hamilton County.

Investigators located the remaining crew member's body on a side of the lake using sonar technology. The identity of the student has not been released pending family notification.

This is the second body of the crew found in the lake after the Iowa State Crew Club's boat capsized Sunday morning.

Right now, investigators are piecing together what happened to make the boat capsize.

BREAKING: The search for one missing ISU crew member resumed this morning. Currently, no boats on the water. I watched them load up. It seems their search is over. I’ll keep everyone posted. — Lakyn McGee (@lakynlynnmcgee) March 29, 2021

In a release, the University said that the club was practicing Sunday morning, when a boat five students were on capsized. Three of the five students were rescued and were treated and released from the hospital.

President Wendy Wintersteen released the following statement:

“The Iowa State community is heartbroken to learn of this tragic accident at Little Wall Lake. At this time, we are focused on providing support to club members, their families and friends. We ask that everyone keep them in their thoughts during this very difficult time.

“On behalf of the university community, I want to thank the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, Story County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team, Department of Natural Resources, Iowa State University Police Department, Jewel Fire and Rescue, Gilbert Fire, Mary Greeley Medical Center and community members for their response and continued search efforts.”

In the release, the University said they are working with investigators and will provide more information as it is available. The names of the students involved are not being released at this time.

Little Wall Lake is two miles south of Jewell, along Highway 69.