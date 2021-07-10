DES MOINES, Iowa — Former President Donald Trump will be in Iowa this weekend for a "Save America" rally nearly a year after his last speech at the Des Moines International Airport.
Organizers told Local 5 they are expecting tens of thousands of people at the rally, which will be held on Saturday at the Iowa State Fairgrounds. It's not a huge surprise for those organizers since Trump's approval rating in the Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll is 53%.
Several prominent Iowa GOP officials will be speaking at the rally as well. Doors to the event will open at 2:00 p.m., but some are already camping out as of Thursday night.
Attendees worried about missing a big football game this weekend will be able to watch a livestream of the Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Penn State game starting at 3:00.
The rally will start with remarks from Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig followed by Reps. Mariannette Miller-Meeks (IA-02) and Ashley Hinson (IA-01). Those remarks will start around 4:30 p.m.
Former Acting Attorney General and Hawkeye football player Matt Whitaker will also speak at the event, followed by Chairman Jeff Kaufmann of the Republican Party of Iowa.
Finally, Sen. Chuck Grassley and Gov. Kim Reynolds will speak before Trump takes the stage. Trump is scheduled to speak starting at 7:00 p.m.