Several prominent Iowa GOP officials will be attending and speaking at the rally, which will be held Saturday at the Iowa State Fairgrounds.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Former President Donald Trump will be in Iowa this weekend for a "Save America" rally nearly a year after his last speech at the Des Moines International Airport.

Organizers told Local 5 they are expecting tens of thousands of people at the rally, which will be held on Saturday at the Iowa State Fairgrounds. It's not a huge surprise for those organizers since Trump's approval rating in the Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll is 53%.

Several prominent Iowa GOP officials will be speaking at the rally as well. Doors to the event will open at 2:00 p.m., but some are already camping out as of Thursday night.

Attendees worried about missing a big football game this weekend will be able to watch a livestream of the Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Penn State game starting at 3:00.

The rally will start with remarks from Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig followed by Reps. Mariannette Miller-Meeks (IA-02) and Ashley Hinson (IA-01). Those remarks will start around 4:30 p.m.

Former Acting Attorney General and Hawkeye football player Matt Whitaker will also speak at the event, followed by Chairman Jeff Kaufmann of the Republican Party of Iowa.