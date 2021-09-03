Live: Jury selection begins in Derek Chauvin murder trial

Despite the prosecution's request to delay, Judge Peter Cahill is moving forward unless and until the court of appeals stops him.

MINNEAPOLIS — Tuesday, March 9

Jury selection in Derek Chauvin trial is underway after one-day delay

Prosecution asks state court of appeals to pause proceedings until related appeals are resolved

Defense asks state Supreme Court to review issue of third-degree murder charge, but wants trial to proceed

Judge: "Unless the court of appeals tells me otherwise, we're going to keep moving."

Jury selection in the murder trial of Derek Chauvin is underway, despite efforts by the prosecution to put it on hold.

KARE 11's Lou Raguse reports that juror #1 was struck from the jury panel by Chauvin's attorney Eric Nelson, after the defense failed to convince Judge Peter Cahill to dismiss her over language issues. As of 10:30 a.m. juror #2, a Minneapolis man with a science background, was being questioned by attorneys. The potential juror told Nelson that he has some knowledge of the case, and talked about visiting 38th and Chicago, the intersection where George Floyd died.

Potential jurors were supposed to be questioned beginning Monday morning, but at a hearing held one hour before the defense and prosecution faced off over the possible addition of a third-degree murder charge for Chauvin. He is already charged with second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the death of George Floyd.

The defense has asked the state Supreme Court to review a previous decision on that charge, which means that anything related to that specific matter is out of Judge Peter Cahill's jurisdiction now. The defense wants the rest of the trial to proceed, though, and so does the judge.

The prosecution has now asked the court of appeals for a "writ of prohibition" to halt the proceedings until the matter is resolved, but Judge Cahill has said unless and until that writ is granted, he'll move forward.

KARE 11 has live updates on the trial proceedings below, and Lou Raguse will be posting real-time developments on Twitter.

Feels like Deja Vu this morning in the Derek Chauvin case, the officer charged with killing George Floyd. Court is scheduled to resume at 8a central with jury selection to start at 9. Here is my thread for 3/9/21 and an article here as a primer. https://t.co/kNypvD7dkl — Lou Raguse (@LouRaguse) March 9, 2021

9 a.m.

Jury selection in the murder trial of Derek Chauvin began Tuesday morning. Seven potential jurors are expected to be questioned each morning, and seven each afternoon. The judge and the attorneys need to find 14 to 16 jurors - 12 regulars and up to four alternates.

Judge Peter Cahill asked the first round of potential jurors to provide "full and complete" answers to the questions they're asked. He said he may dismiss some of them, and the prosecution or the defense may ask to have some of them dismissed as well.

"In either case it does not mean that you are not a fair person," Cahill said.

The judge first asked if any of the potential jurors knew the prosecution, the defense or Derek Chauvin. No one raised a hand.

These jurors have already filled out a questionnaire related to the case. On Monday, the prosecution and defense mutually agreed to dismiss 16 people before anyone was questioned in person.

The judge gave some instructions before the in-person questioning began, including warning people that they should not post about the trial or about being a potential juror on social media.

By 9:15 a.m., the first juror was being questioned.

The first jury panel is in the courtroom. Jury selection is beginning. As I tweet details here, I am not going to include anything that I believe could lead to people figuring out identities. — Lou Raguse (@LouRaguse) March 9, 2021

Judge Cahill has said that the opening statements in the trial will not start until at least March 29, no matter how long jury selection takes.

8 a.m.

First at 8 a.m., the judge and both the defense and prosecution met in the courtroom to go over pretrial motions.

The state asked the judge to allow them to introduce evidence of Minneapolis police training that Chauvin received, but may not have been in effect yet at the time of George Floyd's death.

Judge Cahill said he can address that when it comes up, but added, "If it's training that Mr. Chauvin received before the death of Mr. Floyd, I think we have to recognize that it is relevant and that I would allow it regardless of policy."

The judge also ruled on a disagreement about one witness - an off-duty first responder who witnessed George Floyd's death and said she believed he needed medical attention and could have saved him. The judge said the woman may testify, and may say she believed Floyd needed medical help. However, she will not be allowed to say that she could have saved him.

The judge heard arguments from the defense and prosecution about what elements of Chauvin's termination by the Minneapolis Police Department - and the reasons for that termination - should be admitted.

Prosecutor Jerry Blackwell said that Chief Medaria Arradondo will indeed be called as a witness at trial.

Judge Cahill said the fact Chauvin was terminated may not even be admissible. He agreed that the prosecutors can mention the date Chauvin's employment ended, but cannot say that he was fired.

When Judge Cahill asked if there is any update from the Court of Appeals, Prosecutor Matthew Frank literally checked his phone to see if they have contacted him. That's how moment-by-moment this is. — Lou Raguse (@LouRaguse) March 9, 2021

In the course of the discussion Tuesday, there was a mention of a "Rule 68" offer made by the city of Minneapolis to the family of George Floyd. The family has filed a civil suit in Floyd's death. KARE 11 reporter Lou Raguse confirmed through sources that a settlement has been offered to the family, but they have not yet accepted it.

Back to the George Floyd civil case at the moment -- I've confirmed through sources that Minneapolis has made a settlement offer to Floyd's family. They have not yet accepted it. Reaching out to attorneys for more info. — Lou Raguse (@LouRaguse) March 9, 2021

Judge Cahill asked whether there were any updates from the court of appeals when all the motions for the day had been heard, and told prosecutors that they could check their phones. As of 8:30 a.m., there was no update on that front, so jury selection is still scheduled to start at 9 a.m.

The third-degree murder issue

The legal issue of the third-degree charge is working its way through the higher courts. Initially, Chauvin was charged with third-degree murder in George Floyd's death, but the defense asked to have the charge dropped for lack of probable cause and a judge agreed.

On Friday, March 5, the Minnesota Court of Appeals ruled that removing the third-degree charge was an error on the judge's part, and that the district court needs to reconsider the state's motion to reinstate third-degree murder.

On Monday, the defense officially asked the Supreme Court to review the third-degree charge.

The prosecution, meanwhile, is asking the court of appeals to order a halt to jury selection until the appeals issues around the third-degree charge are settled. Prosecutor Matthew Frank says the state does not want to choose jurors without knowing the final charges. The defense has filed a response opposing that, and wants the trial to move forward.

While the prosecution and defense argued their positions in the Hennepin County Courthouse on Monday, people from more than 20 local organizations chanted, danced and held up protest signs on the streets of downtown Minneapolis, calling for justice and healing for the community.

"We will not rest until we see all four of George Floyd’s killers taken off the streets, and our communities have the power to decide who polices our communities and how our communities are policed," organizers wrote in the description of a Facebook event for the march.

At the end of the day's proceedings, Bridgett Floyd, George Floyd's sister, spoke after being the only family member allowed into the courtroom. COVID restrictions limit the number of people allow inside.