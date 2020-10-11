Insurance payouts from derecho total more than $1.6 billion

As of November 2, insurance companies have paid for 160,000 damage claims.

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The Iowa Insurance Division says its paid $1.6 billion in insurance payouts for damages caused by a rare wind storm that blew through the state in August.

The agency said Monday that insurance companies paid nearly 160,000 claims as of Nov. 2.

The companies are holding more than $1 billion more in reserves for future claims for damages from the derecho, which carried winds up to 140 mph (225 kph).