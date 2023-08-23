Highway named in honor of fallen deputy to be dedicated this Saturday

ALPHA, Ill. — The dedication of Deputy Sheriff Nick Weist Memorial Highway will take place at AlWood Elementary School in Alpha, IL at 11:45 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 26.
Deputy Weist was hit and killed last year on April 29 when he was setting up spike strips as part of a police chase. Since then, residents of Knox County have rallied around the family through ceremonies, fundraisers and a holiday.
Now, State Representative Dan Swanson (R-Alpha) and local leaders will honor Deputy Weist by dedicating U.S. 150 between Alpha and Galesburg to him. The Illinois General Assembly recently adopted legislation to approve the dedication.
Anyone interested in attending the dedication is advised to bring a lawn chair.