Highway named in honor of fallen deputy to be dedicated this Saturday

ALPHA, Ill. — The dedication of Deputy Sheriff Nick Weist Memorial Highway will take place at AlWood Elementary School in Alpha, IL at 11:45 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 26.

Deputy Weist was hit and killed last year on April 29 when he was setting up spike strips as part of a police chase. Since then, residents of Knox County have rallied around the family through ceremonies, fundraisers and a holiday.

Now, State Representative Dan Swanson (R-Alpha) and local leaders will honor Deputy Weist by dedicating U.S. 150 between Alpha and Galesburg to him. The Illinois General Assembly recently adopted legislation to approve the dedication.