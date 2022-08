On Thursday, August 11, a sign was found on the door to the Moline Denny's location announcing the restaurant's closure.

A sign was found posted on the business's door, which reads, "This Denny's is closed. Please visit our other location located at 8200 NW Blvd in Davenport," alongside a directive to contact the Area Manager for potential questions.