Demonstrators protest police brutality in Bettendorf Saturday

Organizers say they will keep raising their voice until they see changes made.

BETTENDORF, Iowa — Saturday demonstrators came together outside the Bettendorf Police Department to protest against police brutality.

Organizers say the peaceful protest was created in response to the recent killings of many black Americans including George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and Ahmaud Arbery. Organizers tell News 8, while there has been steps in the right direction against police brutality the work is not over.