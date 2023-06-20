'Delays expected': Moline road construction starting on June 26

The road work is expected to take about a month.

MOLINE, Ill. — Motorists in Moline are encouraged to use an alternative route starting June 26 on Avenue of the Cities from 34th to 41st streets. Milling, an asphalt overlay, utility adjustments and a new stripping are all expected to bring delays for about a month, according to the City of Moline.

According to a news release, one lane of traffic will be maintained in both directions at all times, but traffic patterns are expected to change during the construction.

The Avenue of the Cities was closed in both directions in the summer of 2021, causing massive headaches for drivers.

The contractor for this project is Brandt Construction, and all businesses will remain open during the repairs.