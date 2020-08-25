Heated Hearing: Postmaster General DeJoy says he won't return mail-sorting machines

Members of Congress questioned Postmaster General DeJoy on a number of things, including whether he'd put sorting machines back in place leading up to the election.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — Postmaster General Louis DeJoy took the stand before the U.S. House Oversight Committee Monday afternoon.

DeJoy, who lives in Greensboro, recently implemented some cost-cutting measures, such as removing mail sorting machines and mailboxes.

Members of Congress brought up those sorting machines today in light of concerns of the U.S. Postal Service's ability to handle the expected influx of mail-in ballots for the November election.

One member of congress asked what the harm is in putting the machines back until election day.

"First of all sir, we do not, we heard all the statistics of the mail-in and the votes and so forth, and we don't need the machines to process an election," said DeJoy.

The hearing became heated during an exchange between Congressman Stephen Lynch from Massachusetts and DeJoy, after Lynch asked if DeJoy would put the machines back.

"I will not," DeJoy said.

Republicans called out the tough questioning by democrats.

"Why are they why are these guys out to get you?" asked Congressman Jim Jordan.

"They have their own concerns? I assume they're legitimate with them," said DeJoy.

"You assume they're legitimate? Why are they out to get you? I mean, Mr. DeJoy, they had people protesting out at your house last night. They've been doing it for weeks," said Jordan.

"Democrats fabricated a baseless conspiracy theory about the postal service and hastily passed a bill Saturday before hearing from you, Mr. DeJoy," said Congressman James Comer from Kentucky.

The bill the House passed Saturday would keep the postal service from making any changes until next year.