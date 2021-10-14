Deere union worker on contract talks: 'We're fed up,' plans to remain on picket line

The worker says work morale at John Deere has been worse over the last few months.

EAST MOLINE, Ill. — A John Deere union worker tells News 8, they will be out on the picket line as long as it takes to reach a fair contract.

The worker, who wanted to remain anonymous, said work morale has been worse over the last few months.

The employee said he and coworkers will be out bright and early to strike for a fair deal.

"I haven't seen anything change out there, I've only seen it get worse," he said.

He has worked for John Deere the last 12 years.

"Deere needs to pay us to what we're entitled to," he said.

He handles the parts at one of the John Deere distribution centers.

"We've worked hard and many, many hours, and been away from our families for so long. We deserve to be paid a fair livable wage," he said.

He said, wages, pension and healthcare benefits are main sticking points in the contract.

"Something that's equitable, that all people in the local can be happy with," he said.

After the roughly 90 percent vote against the contract on Sunday, Oct. 10, he said that shows how workers feel.

"With such a percentage that's unhappy right now, it's going to be a hard task," he said.

He said he feels that task should stay at hand as long as needed.

"I want the negotiations to keep going but I also believe we need to be striking to at the same time," he said.

News 8 asked the union member what message a strike would send to John Deere.

"It sends to Deere that we're fed up," he said.

The union worker said they will be out in large numbers on the picket line as long as needed.