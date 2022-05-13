Police reveal cause of death for rural Galena couple discovered dead in home

GALENA, Ill. — The Jo Daviess County Sheriff's Office on Friday, May 13 revealed the cause of death for a couple discovered in a rural Galena home back in February.
According to a report from the sheriff's office, police received a report of a deceased couple found dead on Feb. 13. Upon arriving on the scene, the Jo Daviess County coroner confirmed the couple, Dan and Debra Welp, were deceased.
Upon investigation, the coroner's office determined that Debra, 66, had died due to preexisting natural causes and Dan, 62, died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, there is help available. The Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available 24/7 and can help you or a loved one get access to resources. Call them at 800-273-8255.