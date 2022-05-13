Police reveal cause of death for rural Galena couple discovered dead in home

Dan and Debra Welp were discovered dead on Feb. 23 at a home in rural Galena.

GALENA, Ill. — The Jo Daviess County Sheriff's Office on Friday, May 13 revealed the cause of death for a couple discovered in a rural Galena home back in February.

According to a report from the sheriff's office, police received a report of a deceased couple found dead on Feb. 13. Upon arriving on the scene, the Jo Daviess County coroner confirmed the couple, Dan and Debra Welp, were deceased.

Upon investigation, the coroner's office determined that Debra, 66, had died due to preexisting natural causes and Dan, 62, died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.