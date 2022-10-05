Trial of man accused of driving stolen vehicle during deadly Moline crash enters day two

Tammy Loos was killed after a stolen van crashed into her and her fiancé's vehicle at the intersection of John Deere Road and 16th street.

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY, Ill. — A third person is now on trial for a deadly car crash on John Deere Road that killed a Milan woman.

Armand Cannon is accused of driving the stolen vehicle that hit then, 51-year-old Tammy Loos and her fiancé in their car. Loos died after sustaining multiple injuries to her chest.

Cannon is third and final suspect from the deadly crash to face trial. The other two suspects, Amy Taylor and Alex Garrels, are currently serving sentences of thirteen and a half years, and ten years.

On Tuesday, the jury heard from multiple witnesses who saw the collision.

"I remember sitting there we were probably four cars back at that point, then seeing the car fly past us. I thought they were going to hit us and then they veered off at the last second," witness, Kendra Killian said. "I thought they were going to go up the hill but then they switched and hit then he went through the intersection and slammed into the other vehicle."

One of the three individuals that were inside the stolen van, Amy Taylor, also testified in court on Tuesday. Taylor said Cannon was driving the vehicle during the time of the crash.

Taylor received a thirteen and half year sentence, but received three years off her sentence in exchange for her testimony. Taylor admitted to using methamphetamines' before the collision with both Cannon and Garrels.

During her testimony, Killian also stated she saw two men flee the scene of the crash.

"After the crash I saw a couple of guys jump out and cover their faces and take off running. I don't recall what the girl at that point in time was doing, but immediately I saw the two guys jump out and take off."