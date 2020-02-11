The Rock Island County Integrity Task Force has completed its investigation into a deadly officer-involved shooting that left one man dead in mid-October.

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — The Rock Island County Integrity Task Force has completed its investigation into a deadly officer-involved shooting that left one man dead in mid-October.

Detective Jon Leach, the public information officer with the task force, said the investigation took 17 days. The findings were turned over for review to the State's Attorney's Office on Monday, November 2.

Late in the day on Friday, October 16, police in Rock Island were called to a domestic disturbance. Police said the suspect involved left the scene in a car. When a traffic stop was attempted, 27-year-old Akbar Eaddy "fled in his vehicle after an arrest was attempted."

Shortly after, police found the vehicle again but Eaddy fled on foot, said police.

As officers set up a perimeter, police say Eaddy fired at them. There was a chase and an exchange of gunfire, which killed Eaddy.

Four officers were involved and were placed on administrative leave, per standard protocol.

Before the State's Attorney makes a decision on any criminal charges, they have to receive lab and ballistic reports from the Illinois State Police Crime lab.