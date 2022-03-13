Police: Suspect arrested for homeless attacks in DC, NY

Police say the man wanted in five shootings, two of them homicides, between the two cities was picked up in the 2700 block of Pennsylvania Ave SE

WASHINGTON — DC Police say a suspect is in custody in connection with the attacks on people experiencing homelessness in the District and New York City.

MPD Capt. Darren Haskis said a suspect in the attacks was picked up around 3 a.m. Tuesday in the 2700 block of Pennsylvania Avenue SE. Haskis did not offer further details about the investigation.

MPD followed up with a tweet confirming the arrest of the suspect. They said the man is being interviewed by homicide detectives and thanked the community for their tips.

ATF officials confirm the ATF Washington Field Division assisted DC Police with the arrest.

Early this AM, law enforcement arrested the suspect in Washington, DC. He is currently being interviewed at our Homicide Branch.

The arrest brings a multi-state manhunt to a close.

DC Police and New York City police pleaded with the public for help finding a man whom they believed to be responsible for five shootings that targeted individuals experiencing homelessness between the two cities.

Two men are dead as a result of the shootings.

In a press conference Monday, DC Mayor Muriel Bowser and NYC Mayor Eric Adams were joined by law enforcement from New York, D.C. and federal bureaus to provide updates on the search for a suspect.

"We know that this is a scary situation," Bowser said. "We know that our unsheltered residents already face a lot of daily dangers and it is unconscionable that anybody would target this vulnerable population."

Officials released new photos of the suspect as well as more details on the shootings.

DC Police chief Robert Contee said the first attack happened March 3 when an unhoused man was shot in the 1100 block of New York Avenue. Contee said the crime did not raise a flag of concern as a pattern hadn't appeared yet and the victim said he did not know why he was shot but that he believed it may have been part of a robbery.

Contee explained that the second attack resulted in the death of another man on March 9. That incident reportedly happened just before 3 a.m. in the 400 block of New York Avenue. Contee said the victim had thermal burns from his tent being set on fire. The victim died after being shot and stabbed.

In a Sunday evening release, police specified that the most recent incidents happened in New York City in the early morning hours of March 12. Both involved men experiencing homelessness who were sleeping on the street and were shot, without provocation, by a male suspect, police said.

Around 4:30 a.m., a man was shot in the arm while sleeping on King Street near Varick Street in New York, police said. Later that day at 5 p.m., NYPD said they responded to a 911 call for another man suffering from gunshot wounds to the head and neck. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

At 1:21 a.m. on March 8, police responded to the 1700 block of H Street, Northeast for a report of a shooting. They found a man on the scene who was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. On March 3 at 4 a.m., another man was found after police say they heard gunshots in the area of 1100 block of New York Avenue, Northeast. They were also taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

A picture of the suspect, later arrested, captured by surveillance footage and shared by police, can be viewed below, as well as video of the same man tweeted by DC Police.

We need everyone to take a moment to watch the below video. This suspect is wanted in connection to 2 homicides and at least 3 additional shootings of homeless men in DC & NYC. Community tips help solve cases.



Contee said the cases in the District and NYC were linked together after an investigator saw a picture of the suspect on social media from NYPD.

Contee said the cases in the District and NYC were linked together after an investigator saw a picture of the suspect on social media from NYPD. After reviewing the description and evidence with their team, officials contacted Federal law enforcement and linked the cases together forensically.

"I am confident that we will find this individual," said Contee. "We will bring this person to justice. It will happen with scientific evidence that we have and it will happen because of the help of the community. I am confident that this case will close."

Contee has also reported that tips were pouring in all day Monday.

"Every hour we are receiving calls and calls and more calls from residents," said Contee. "I feel the knot is tightening in on the person who is responsible for this murder here in Washington, D.C. as well as the murder in New York City."