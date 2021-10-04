Davenport’s Minnie Fridge hosts diaper drive April 10

“Diapers are just a high demand item, probably because of how expensive they are,” said co-founder of the Minnie Fridge Elizabeth VanCamp.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Saturday, April 10 Davenport’s Minnie Fridge will host a diaper drive from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Volunteers will collect donations in the Roosevelt Community Center's parking lot.

Diapers of all sizes will be accepted and then distributed through the Minnie Fridge.

Monetary donations can also be made through the Venmo App @theminniefridge.

“We cannot keep enough diapers stocked at the fridge,” said co-founder of the Minnie Fridge Elizabeth VanCamp. “Whenever we have diapers available at the fridge space, we're quickly wiped out.”

VanCamp said that food insecurity is a problem in many communities across the country.