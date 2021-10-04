Davenport’s Minnie Fridge hosts diaper drive April 10

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Saturday, April 10 Davenport’s Minnie Fridge will host a diaper drive from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Volunteers will collect donations in the Roosevelt Community Center's parking lot.
Diapers of all sizes will be accepted and then distributed through the Minnie Fridge.
Monetary donations can also be made through the Venmo App @theminniefridge.
“We cannot keep enough diapers stocked at the fridge,” said co-founder of the Minnie Fridge Elizabeth VanCamp. “Whenever we have diapers available at the fridge space, we're quickly wiped out.”
VanCamp said that food insecurity is a problem in many communities across the country.
“We focus on offering fresh and nutritious food, but we also try to meet other needs that people bring to our attention,” explained VanCamp. We regularly offer hygiene and self care items in addition to fruits, vegetables, meats, and dairy products.”