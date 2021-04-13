Davenport’s Good Neighbor Project hosts first meeting of 2021

Good Neighbor Project leaders will hear about One Eighty’s initiatives during the meeting April 13.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — The first quarterly meeting for Davenport’s Good Neighbor Project is Tuesday, April 13 at 6 p.m. and will be hosted by One Eighty, in the community center at 601 Marquette Street.

The Founder and Executive Director of One Eighty, Rusty Boruff, will be the guest speaker.

The Good Neighbor Project was launched in 2020 with a mission to empower Davenport’s neighborhoods by connecting neighbors and building meaningful relationships.

Encourage natural crime prevention and community engagement through the process of forming functioning neighborhood groups and to enhance communication and collaboration with citizens through a partnership with City staff and the Davenport Police Department.