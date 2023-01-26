Davenport’s Cafe d’Marie named #36 in Yelp's top 100 places to eat

Yelp just announced their 10th Annual Top 100 Places to Eat in the United States, and Davenport's Cafe d'Marie made the list at #36!

The restaurant that Quad Citizens know all too well offers an "eclectic selection of American dishes with the added European Flair," according to a Yelp news release.

Yelp describes the Quad Cities gem as, "Tucked in an 1860s house along the Mississippi River, Cafe D’Marie transports you to another place and time. Handcrafted European-inspired menu items are familiar enough, yet zhuzhed up with novel flavor combinations and local ingredients. They include a quiche du jour (such as one with artichoke, goat cheese, and spinach), a long list of panini (with ingredients like ham, turkey, pesto mayo, and muenster cheese on tomato basil bread), and colorful salads dressed in a blueberry-feta vinaigrette that Yelpers describe as “unlike any other.”

“[The menu] was put together with a lot of love,” says Dr. DeAnna Marie Walter, a practicing chiropractor who opened her namesake cafe 15 years ago with partner Rick Kimmel in the renovated first floor of their home.

The restaurant, located at 614 W. 5th St. in the Gold Coast/Hamburg historic district, was opened in 2009 by the couple inside of their 1865 home, according to the restaurant's official website.

With 600 reviews, the restaurant has accrued an average of 4.8 out of 5 stars on Google Reviews.

