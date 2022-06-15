Davenport woman wins $50K from lottery scratch-off ticket

The Power Shot is a $5 scratch game with eight top prizes of $50,000. The overall odds are listed at 1 in 3.45, according to Iowa Lottery.

Since its beginnings in 1985, the Iowa Lottery says players have won more than $5.1 billion in prizes while raising more than $2.2 billion for state programs. The proceeds go toward Iowa veterans and their families through the Iowa Veterans Trust Fund. They also help the families of Iowa peace officers, firefighters and corrections employees who die in the line of duty and the state General Fund.