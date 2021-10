A teen charged with Intimidation with a Dangerous Weapon did not show up to his work release facility.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Iowa Department of Corrections has announced that 17-year-old Daryel Deanthony Shears did not report to his scheduled work release facility on October 16.

Shears was admitted to Davenport Residential Correctional Facility on September 13 after he was convicted of Intimidation with a Dangerous Weapon in Scott County.

He is listed at 5-foot, 9-inches and weighs 140 pounds.