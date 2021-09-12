The new storage facility will house some fire and police equipment that needs to be sheltered from winter weather, or is only used a few times each year.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A vacant lot on Davenport's west end has received a facelift from the city.

"Nobody really wanted this property," said First Ward Alderman Rick Dunn.

Dunn, who has lived in Davenport's first ward his entire life, has been pushing for the vacant Blackhawk Foundry lot to be repurposed.

He has been working for nearly a decade to find a solution, after receiving calls from community members.

"As soon as I got into office, this was one of the biggest things I heard, you know, was about the site and how bad it looked," Dunn said.

Dunn said since the property is contaminated, a community park or new homes were not options for the property.

The lot was overgrown when the city bought the lot.

But the once vacant lot was the perfect solution for Jim Morris and the Davenport Fire Department.

"It just kind of fit what we needed," Morris said.

Morris is the fire marshal in Davenport, and said the department had been looking for several years for a new space.

"This allows us to have some storage outside the station, where we were getting a little full," Morris said.

The building that now houses the department's boat, off-road vehicles and other seasonal equipment was still standing on the property.

The city paid for some upgrades to the building, including electricity and heating, plus clearing the overgrown lot.

Courtney Jones, the administrative services manager in the city's finance office, said city staff were able to complete this project and transformation under the $700,000 budget.

"Having equipment, you know, scattered around the city, this kind of puts everything in one central location," Morris said.

It is a transformation that is already being noticed in the community.

"My phone rings, 'What are we doing there? It looks great,'" Dunn said.

It is also an investment in a west-side neighborhood.

"You just reinvested in this neighborhood, this eyesore, right, and you turned it into something the city can actually use," Dunn said.