Davenport crews battle 2-story structure fire Thursday morning

The fire occurred in the 1600 block of W 13th Street in Davenport.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Responders battled a two-story duplex fire on Thursday, according to a press release from Davenport Fire Department.

Crews responded to the call at 8:47 a.m. for a structure fire located in the 1600 block of W 13th Street.

Davenport FD says everyone in the duplex made it safely outside when crews arrived. Firefighters quickly put out the fire located in the back of the building.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is currently under investigation.