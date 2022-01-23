Driver dead after crashing into tree near Harrison Street in Davenport

A man was killed in a car accident after leaving the road and striking a tree in Davenport early Sunday morning.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A man is dead after crashing into a free in an early-morning accident in Davenport early Sunday morning.

According to the Davenport Police Department, at just before 5 a.m. on January 23, police, fire, and EMS reported to the scene of an accident involving a tree.

Early investigation found that the driver was travelling south in the 3200 block of Harrison Street when he apparently lost control; leaving the road and striking a nearby tree,

The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle, an adult man, was found to have suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead.

Officials say that bad road conditions and speed contributed to the crash.