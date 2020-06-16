x
Davenport to host riverfront fireworks display July 3 after Red White & Boom gets canceled

DAVENPORT, Iowa — As Independence Day fireworks shows are canceled due to concerns of spreading the coronavirus, the City of Davenport says the show must go on. 

Davenport is hosting a riverfront fireworks display on Friday, July 3.  The "Star Spangled Extravaganza" kicks off at 9:30 p.m. 

"Many members of the community expressed interest in celebrating the 4th of July," Mayor Mike Matson said in a statement. "In conversation with City staff and Council, we decided to have a fireworks show on July 3. Please come and enjoy while social distancing."

The announcement comes after the annual Red, White & Boom over the Mississippi River was canceled due to limits on the size of gatherings in Illinois amid the COVID-19 pandemic. 

