Davenport to host riverfront fireworks display July 3 after Red White & Boom gets canceled

DAVENPORT, Iowa — As Independence Day fireworks shows are canceled due to concerns of spreading the coronavirus, the City of Davenport says the show must go on.

Davenport is hosting a riverfront fireworks display on Friday, July 3. The "Star Spangled Extravaganza" kicks off at 9:30 p.m.

"Many members of the community expressed interest in celebrating the 4th of July," Mayor Mike Matson said in a statement. "In conversation with City staff and Council, we decided to have a fireworks show on July 3. Please come and enjoy while social distancing."