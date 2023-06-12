Mayor Mike Matson delivers 2023 Davenport State of the City address

The presentation was at the Rhythm City Casino Resort.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — The 2023 Davenport State of the City address is scheduled for Monday, June 12, according to a news release from the city on Friday.

Mayor Mike Matson's speech highlighted the city's "accomplishments, initiatives and new capital improvement projects."

The address came after the partial collapse of a downtown Davenport apartment building that left many displaced and three men dead.

News 8 will update this news story as more information is made available. Download our app and subscribe to our YouTube channel for updates.

