Davenport police provide details on Friday night's standoff

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Davenport Police provided details Saturday about a standoff that happened on Iowa Street on Friday night.

Davenport Police and the Scott County Sheriff's Office surrounded a home near the corner of Iowa and Locust Streets on Friday night.

Davenport Police said the incident began just before 10:30 p.m. with a complaint someone was waving a gun through their car window.

Police chased the car, before the driver of the car crashed in an alley near this home on Iowa Street before at least two people tried to hide inside.

Police made multiple arrests. They said everyone involved is a minor, and at least one person is charged with theft of a motor vehicle.