Shots fired incident in Davenport turns into police chase

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Davenport police went on a car chase after a man fired shots early Saturday morning.

Police says that they received reports at about 12:15 in the morning on Saturday, February 22nd that several shots had been fired in the vicinity of Perishing Avenue. They estimate that more than 25 shots were fired.

The suspect reportedly fled the scene in a car soon after, and police initiated a chase. State police say that they were able to stop the car at the intersection of Federal and Charlotte streets.