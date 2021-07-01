Davenport schools warn of recalled chicken in pick-up meals

DAVENPORT, Iowa — The Davenport Community School District sent out a warning to parents after chicken meat that was used in some weekly pick-up meals was recalled by the manufacturer. These meals were distributed over the course of several months.
On July 3, Tyson Foods issued a recall of 8 million pounds of several ready-to-eat chicken meat products due to a potential Lysteria contamination.
On July 6, DCSD issued a statement saying affected meat was used in pick-up meals in specific days from February through June.
DCSD said that meals containing relevant chicken fajita meat were given out from the Davenport Davenport Learning Center on Feb. 9, March 30, May 4, May 18, June 22 and June 29.
Officials said that that if anyone out there still has some of this meat, they should dispose of it immediately.
Overall, 30 different chicken products are affected, all of which can be found on the USDA's website here, along with product labels.