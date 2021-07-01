Davenport schools warn of recalled chicken in pick-up meals

The school district is telling parents to toss out any chicken fajita meat they may still have from weekly meals given out on some days from February to June.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — The Davenport Community School District sent out a warning to parents after chicken meat that was used in some weekly pick-up meals was recalled by the manufacturer. These meals were distributed over the course of several months.

On July 6, DCSD issued a statement saying affected meat was used in pick-up meals in specific days from February through June.

DCSD said that meals containing relevant chicken fajita meat were given out from the Davenport Davenport Learning Center on Feb. 9, March 30, May 4, May 18, June 22 and June 29.

Officials said that that if anyone out there still has some of this meat, they should dispose of it immediately.