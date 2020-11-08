Davenport school year pushed back to September

The Davenport Community School District says school will not start until September 8.

The Davenport Community School District is delaying the start of the 2020 – 2021 academic school year until Tuesday, September 8, 2020.

"It is our duty as educators and community leaders to ensure a safe, healthy, and secure environment, for not only our student population and their families but for our teachers and staff."-DCSD