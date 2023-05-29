Davenport restaurant raising money for building collapse victims with community dinner Sunday

Oh So Sweet by Tiphanie had been located next door to the building that collapsed for 9 years. All the money raised will be donated to the survivors.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — On May 28, an apartment building in downtown Davenport collapsed, killing three people. Since then, organizations and local governments have worked to support those impacted.

Oh So Sweet by Tiphanie was located next door to the collapsed building for nine years. Owner Tiphanie Cannon says they grew to know the residents of the building, and after learning of the collapse, they began thinking of ways to help those impacted.

On Sunday, July 9 at 5 p.m., Oh So Sweet will host a community dinner fundraiser with 100% of proceeds going to the Quad Cities Disaster Relief Fund, benefiting the survivors of the collapse.

Each plate will cost $15. Oh So Sweet says survivors of the building collapse will be able to eat for free.

"This is an event where we are doing what we do best: making people happy and lifting people up with our food," Oh So Sweet posted on Facebook.

Where can residents get help?

Federal

Disaster assistance loans from the US Small Business Administration are available for those impacted by the collapse at 324 Main St. They are low-interest and allow some relief from the financial disruptions caused by the collapse.

The SBA's Disaster Loan Outreach Center has relocated in order to be more accessible and better serve those impacted by the collapse. It's located in the Lincoln Center at 318 E. Seventh St. in Davenport. The center is open until further notice on Mondays through Fridays, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Gov. Kim Reynolds made a second request for federal help on June 20. She has yet to receive a response from the Biden administration.

State

Gov. Kim Reynolds issued a disaster declaration the day after the collapse for victims to get help. The Iowa Individual Assistance Grant Program provides grants up to $5,000 for households with incomes up to 200% of the poverty level. Those grants can be used for food, closing, home and car repairs and temporary housing expenses.

City

The City of Davenport announced it'll be providing displaced residents and businesses with funds to help them transition following the disaster. More than a week later, the council approved the funds.

Community and Economic Development Director Bruce Berger said those who lived in the building could receive $6,000 per household.

There were also some people displaced from their homes adjacent to the apartment building. Those folks can receive $1,000 per household.

Businesses housed in 324 Main Street will be able to get $25,000 in assistance, according to Berger. Businesses in adjacent buildings may get up to $5,000.

Those seeking assistance will have to go to the resource center on Saturday, those details are above.