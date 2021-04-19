Davenport residents are asked to weigh in on city's flood-mitigation plans

The survey asks residents for their opinions on structural changes that could change the landscape of the city along the Mississippi Riverfront.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Editor's Note: The video attached to this video was originally published in February 2021.

The City of Davenport is asking residents for their input on flood mitigation efforts.

Those who live either both in and outside the Mississippi River floodplain are asked to complete an online survey with feedback to guide Davenport through the second phase of the city's flood study.

Currently, the city is working through Chapter 2 of the study: Concepts for Alternative Land Use, Mitigation, and Flood Operations.

Those interested in completing the survey are asked to watch a 32 minute presentation before doing so to learn more about Davenport's conceptual plans for flood resilience. The survey itself takes around an hour to complete, but it can be submitted with partial information.

The survey asks residents for their opinions on structural changes that could change the landscape of the city along the river. Specifically, the survey asks about changes in the Village of East Davenport, in Downtown Davenport (from Fourth to Gaines Street), near the Veteran's Memorial and Centennial (from Division to Marquette Street), and in West Davenport and Credit Island.

If you have strong opinions about a potential flood wall, raised roads and Davenport's general access to the river, let them be known!