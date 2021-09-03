Davenport resident found injured by gunfire after shots fired call

A person was found injured in an apartment after a shots fired call near W. 34th Street and Hillandale Road.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A person was found injured by gunfire after Davenport police were alerted to a shots fired Monday night.

At about 8:07 p.m. on March 8, Davenport police received a shots fired call coming from the area of W. 34th Street and Hillandale Road.

The incident was over when officers arrived at the scene. Police were able to found a person with a gunshot wound in a nearby apartment, as well as spent shell casings in the 2900 block of W. 34th Street.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital and was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made and information on a suspect has not been released. The incident is under investigation.