Davenport resident found injured by gunfire after shots fired call

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A person was found injured by gunfire after Davenport police were alerted to a shots fired Monday night.
At about 8:07 p.m. on March 8, Davenport police received a shots fired call coming from the area of W. 34th Street and Hillandale Road.
The incident was over when officers arrived at the scene. Police were able to found a person with a gunshot wound in a nearby apartment, as well as spent shell casings in the 2900 block of W. 34th Street.
The victim was transported to a nearby hospital and was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
No arrests have been made and information on a suspect has not been released. The incident is under investigation.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Davenport Police Department at 563 326-6125, submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online at “qccrimestoppers.com”.